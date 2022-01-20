ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils whipped by Coyotes as struggles continue

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

The New Jersey Devils’ slide continues.

Lawson Crouse scored a goal and added an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 35 saves to help lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at Prudential Center in Newark.

Dysin Mayo, Travis Boyd and Johan Larsson also scored for Arizona, which has won three of its last five games. Loui Eriksson added two assists.

“The one thing we knew about our team when we started training camp was (that) we had a lot of players with a chip on their shoulder,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “Players who wanted to either (bounce) back or prove themselves.”

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 13 of 17 shots and Nico Hischier had the lone goal for New Jersey, which has dropped four of its last five.

The matchup was the first between the Eastern and Western Conference franchises since Dec. 14, 2019 — which the Devils won 2-1 — and the first at the Prudential Center since Oct. 25, 2019 (a 5-3 win for the Coyotes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pr1j3_0dqSgMRu00
MacKenzie Blackwood can only watch as the Coyotes celebrate Travis Boyd’s goal in the Devils’ 4-1 loss.

It was not one the seventh-place team in the Metropolitan Division will remember fondly, even if New Jersey did lead 1-0 after the first period thanks to Hischier’s power-play goal 6:09 into the game.

The sequence began when All-Star selection Jack Hughes blew past Janis Moser, but had his backhand attempt knocked away. Jesper Bratt corralled the loose puck and found Hischier, who beat Vejmelka with a wrist shot.

Hischier’s eighth goal of the season was one of 12 shots the Devils were credited with in the first, while Arizona’s lone attempt came off Ilya Lyubushkin’s stick with 1:07 left the period.

“We did a lot of good stuff,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “If the message wasn’t there, we wouldn’t have come out the way we did.”

Arizona drew even at 1 on Mayo’s third of the season at 6:50 of the second period. Crouse put the Coyotes ahead with his 10th of the season 4:42 later.

Boyd extended the lead to 3-1 by deflecting Clayton Keller’s attempt past Blackwood at 14:13.

“We just had a little more urgency,” Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun said, when asked of the difference between the Coyotes’ first and second periods. “We were skating better.”

Any comeback hopes New Jersey had were snuffed out when Larsson converted Crouse’s feed 8:27 into the third.

“They’re really good off rush (plays) but don’t sustain a lot of (offensive zone time) and we knew that, and we were trying to be quick in the (defensive zone) and once we did that, we had the puck a lot more often,” Chychrun said. “That’s when you can play with the puck and generate offense.”

What irked the Devils is that they outplayed the Coyotes for much of the game. New Jersey finished with an 36-17 advantage in shots on goal and out-attempted Arizona 66-43. The Devils also went 1 for 2 on the man advantage and killed both Coyotes power plays.

“It’s completely on us,” New Jersey defenseman Ryan Graves said. “We didn’t manage the game very well and it’s on us.”

Comments / 0

NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
