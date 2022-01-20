ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Batman' Reveals Movie Posters Featuring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has unveiled two new posters for its upcoming movie The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. In one visual, the Bat and the Cat stand next to each other, overlooking...

Variety

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise. “Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed. They did the kissing scene and he fell off and landed right there on this floor,” Hardwicke said. “[Rob] walked in and he had...
Variety

Peter Dinklage Blasts Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake: ‘A F—ing Backwards Story About Dwarfs’

Disney’s slate of live-action remakes has included “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” and coming soon is Marb Webb’s live-action reimagining of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” Webb, best known for helming “500 Days of Summer” and Andrew Garfield’s “Spider-Man” films, has cast “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as the villainous Evil Queen. Not everyone is too thrilled with idea of remaking “Snow White,” most notably Peter Dinklage. The Emmy winner guested on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast this week and criticized remaking “Snow White” due to the fairytale’s...
Cinema Blend

Robert Pattinson Describes The Challenge Of Wearing Batman’s Cowl

As far as superheroes go, there are few quite as massively popular as Batman. Generations of fans can’t wait to see what Matt Reeves has in store with The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU. And Robert Pattinson recently described the challenge of wearing the DC hero’s signature cowl.
The Independent

23 secretly brilliant performances in awful movies, from Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks

There is, it’s fair to say, nothing more important to the movies than actors.The right performance can tip a film into the realm of greatness; a bad one can doom an otherwise promising project to mediocrity or ridicule.What would There Will Be Blood be without Daniel Day-Lewis at its centre? Would The Godfather still sparkle without Al Pacino and Marlon Brando? These are not questions anyone is keen to know the answer to. The best performances are irreplaceable; they are key to the very essence of cinema.But what happens when one good performance isn’t enough to save a film? When...
Deadline

Disney Responds To Peter Dinklage ‘Snow White’ Comments, Says It’s “Taking A Different Approach” To Adaptation

Disney has responded to remarks made yesterday by award-winning actor Peter Dinklage that called the studio’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs “f*cking backwards.” A Disney spokesperson told Deadline, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period,” . Disney, Deadline understands, has cultural consultants on all of its live-action films including previous titles Aladdin and Mulan, in addition to...
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Ivory Aquino To Play Alysia Yeoh, First Trans Character In A Live-Action DC Film

EXCLUSIVE: Ivory Aquino (When They See Us, Tales of the City) has joined the cast of Batgirl, the upcoming superhero film that Bad Boys for Life‘s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing for HBO Max. Aquino will star alongside previously announced cast members including Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio. Batgirl is based on the DC comics created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. While specifics with regard to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, it will center on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon’s (Simmons) daughter, Barbara (Grace). Aquino will play Barbara’s best friend,...
Variety

‘The Batman’ Director Explains Robert Pattinson’s Emo-Eyeliner: ‘You Can’t Not Wear That’

When the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” debuted in August 2020, it left comic book fans buzzing over the look of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. The character takes off his Batman mask to reveal he’s sporting some serious emo-eyeliner. It’s taken well over a year, but Reeves finally weighed in on the makeup choice during a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that,” Reeves said. “All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the...
heroichollywood.com

‘The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Teases A Less Heroic Dark Knight

Robert Pattinson teased in a recent interview that The Batman “questions what the nature of a hero is.”. The Batman will be yet another film iteration of the beloved DC Comics character, but it already looks like director Matt Reeves will be bringing something fresh to the mythos. While speaking with Daily Record, Robert Pattinson talked about the new angle the film explores with his Batman:
Collider

‘KIMI’ Trailer Reveals Steven Soderbergh's Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Zoë Kravitz

KIMI’s trailer is here to give us the first look at Steven Soderbergh’s sci-fi thriller about an agoraphobic in a world ruled by technology. If the plot is not enough to put the movie on your radar (it should!), KIMI stars Zoë Kravitz as the lead, adding another good reason to catch it up when it releases on HBO Max next month.
heroichollywood.com

Robert Pattinson Pokes Fun At Iconic ‘Batman: Year One’ Moment

Robert Pattinson talked about his enjoyment of the earlier Batman stories while poking a little bit of fun at a famous Year One moment. The Batman is close to hitting theaters, which means we get to hear more and more about how Robert Pattinson approached the role. In an interview with Movie Maker, Pattinson looked back on the earlier tales of the Dark Knight and joked about a famous scene from Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One:
CinemaBlend

Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Has Found His Next Movie, And The Batman's Robert Pattinson Might Be Involved

There’s been nothing but radio silence since Parasite director Bong Joon-ho swept the Oscars in 2020. Moviegoers have been waiting to hear what his next project would be. After no developments for months, Bong has finally found his Parasite follow-up. Not only will the Oscar winner make his triumphant return, but The Batman’s Robert Pattinson might be along for the ride.
womenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: Zoë Kravitz Investigates a Murder in “Kimi”

Looks like we won’t have to wait for “The Batman” to see Zoë Kravitz playing a badass vigilante. A new trailer for “Kimi” sees the “Big Little Lies” star investigating a crime that no one else seems willing to acknowledge. The cyber-thriller follows a voice-stream interpreter who is convinced she’s stumbled upon audio of a premeditated murder.
