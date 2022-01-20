Florence roads experiencing flooding due to rain

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Police Department is warning drivers throughout the city to use caution when driving Wednesday night.

Officials reported that multiple roads across the city are flooding due to the heavy rain moving through the area.

FPD put special emphasis on avoiding Wood Avenue.

Officials want everyone to be careful when driving through intersections and warn drivers not to go around barricades.

