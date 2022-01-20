BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Newark, Pal-Mac meet tied atop FL East standings Thursday night (webcast)

It was a Thursday night throwdown in Finger Lakes East Boys basketball as the Newark Reds headed to Pal-Mac to take on the Red Raiders. With both teams tied atop the standings, this game was sure to have league implications. Ted Baker and Jason Hunt were courtside for FL1 Radio for the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Watch the first half of the game featuring the FL1 Radio feed here!

Watch the second half of the game featuring the FL1 Radio feed here!

