Newark, NY

BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Newark, Pal-Mac meet tied atop FL East standings Thursday night (webcast)

By Paul Russo
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zbqsg_0dqSfsDb00

It was a Thursday night throwdown in Finger Lakes East Boys basketball as the Newark Reds headed to Pal-Mac to take on the Red Raiders. With both teams tied atop the standings, this game was sure to have league implications. Ted Baker and Jason Hunt were courtside for FL1 Radio for the 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Watch the first half of the game featuring the FL1 Radio feed here!

Watch the second half of the game featuring the FL1 Radio feed here!

HIGH SCHOOL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

