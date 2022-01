We're just weeks away from the NBA trade deadline, with every team constantly shuffling and updating their target list. There doesn't project to be a great deal of star power on the market, so teams may have to settle for quality rotation pieces instead. Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner may end up as some of the biggest names on the move, even if teams could check in on the availability of guys like De'Aaron Fox, Brandon Ingram and Dejounte Murray.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO