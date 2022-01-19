ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Drive-Thru Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Thursday In Delaware County

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARBY, Pa. (CBS) — On Thursday, Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital will open a drive-thru regional COVID-19 testing site. The hospital is in Darby Borough. The site will be...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Darby, PA
Delaware County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
Darby, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
garretthealth.org

FREE Drive Thru COVID-19 Testing Events @ Garrett County Fairgrounds

Please stay tuned for more details as additional information becomes available. Free COVID-19 drive through testing will be available at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry on Tuesday, January 25, and Thursday, January 27, from 4-7 p.m., and on Saturday, January 29, from 1-5 p.m. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served, basis at the fairground site. No appointments are being scheduled.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
nbc25news.com

Drive-thru COVID testing site offer central location for residents in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint and the Genesee Community Health Center are partnering up to offer a COVID drive-thru test site at the Flint City Hall parking lot. “We find ourselves in a world where we all must do more to push back the spread of this deadly virus. These public health partnerships strengthen our ability to ensure the health and safety of our residents. This drive-thru testing option is a safe way to be tested. Get vaccinated, get your booster, get tested, wash your hands, wear your mask, sanitize, and social distance,” Mayor Neeley said.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Covid#Cbs#Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital#Icatt#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cw34.com

New walk-up, drive-thru COVID testing sites in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Wellington has moved one of its COVID testing sites to a larger area. Beginning on Thursday, the test site will move to a new location in the parking area in front of Village Hall located at 12300 Forest Hill Boulevard. Wellington, in partnership with Curative...
WELLINGTON, FL
brproud.com

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing scheduled for Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place this week in Zachary. MedComp Sciences is partnering with the City of Zachary to offer the PCR COVID-19 testing. It will take place beginning Monday, January 17 through Friday, January 21, from 10 am – 6 pm at the...
ZACHARY, LA
wrwh.com

Free Covid-19 Testing Drive Thru Locations

(Gainesville)- District 2 Public Health has announced they are partnering with Mako Medical and LTS Labs to provide FREE COVID-19 drive-thru testing at the Community Market in Clayton, Stephens County Hospital and Habersham Hospital. If an individual needs a COVID-19 test for work or school, or if they are feeling...
CLAYTON, GA
CBS DFW

Kroger Pharmacies Offering Free Non-Surgical N95 Masks To ‘Protect Customers, Communities Against COVID-19’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Getting ahold of non-surgical N95 masks to protect against COVID-19 transmission is getting easier in North Texas. Not only are they available at every Kroger, but they are free. Kroger Dallas Division announced Tuesday, Jan. 25 it is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Effective immediately, customers can visit any local Kroger store with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Employees are also encouraged to take supplies for themselves and their families. “Kroger Dallas Division is grateful for the ongoing...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy