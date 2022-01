A federal judge has refused to dismiss the indictments against a group of right-wing gang members who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The five men, who are described as "militia members," claimed they were entrapped by federal agents, and asked to have the charges against them dismissed. The men are charged with attempting to kidnap Ms Whitmer. One of the men reportedly said they wanted to hog-tie her and display her in public. On Tuesday, US District Judge Robert Jonker said that the defense's arguments and claims that the government overreached in its prosecution of the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO