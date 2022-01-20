ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N. Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Killeen Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Accusing the United States of hostility and threats, North Korea on Thursday said it will consider restarting “all temporally-suspended activities” it had paused during its diplomacy with the Trump administration, in an apparent threat to resume testing of nuclear explosives and long-range...

