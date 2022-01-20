ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC governor in State of State: More money and bold actions

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 6 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a booming economy and billions of dollars of extra revenue and federal COVID-19 relief money gives the state a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take bold steps to transform.

The Republican governor used his fifth State of the State speech Wednesday to call for some longtime goals like an income tax cut.

SC Gov. McMaster says state will not shut down amid omicron surge

He also called for new objectives like more than $1 billion for roads and bridges.

Democrats argued that if the governor really wants bold change, he should reach out to the other party about proposals like expanding Medicare or protecting public education.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

