GREEN BAY — It was 9:53 p.m. when Aaron Rodgers threw deep into double coverage, a heave that fell incomplete, a prayer intended for Davante Adams that went unanswered. The last pass of Rodgers’ legendary 17-season career with the Green Bay Packers? Perhaps and, if so, let the records show it came seven minutes before 10:00 on Jan. 22, 2022. The Packers’ 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO