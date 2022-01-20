Parkites Shumate, Schumann named to Beijing Olympics Nordic Combined Team

PARK CITY, Utah — USA Nordic announced today its nominations for the U.S. Olympic Nordic Combined Team to represent Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Nominations are to be confirmed by The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) when it formally announces the U.S. Olympic Team.

Taylor Fletcher, Steamboat Springs, CO; 31; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (Olympics: 2010, 2014, 2018)

Ben Loomis, Eau Claire, WI; 24; Flying Eagles Ski Club (Olympics: 2018)

Jasper Good, Steamboat Springs, CO; 26; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club (Olympics: 2018)

*Jared Shumate, Park City, UT; 23; Park City Ski & Snowboard*

*Stephen Schumann, Park City, UT; 22; Park City Ski & Snowboard*

