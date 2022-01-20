ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Township, IN

Fairfield Township Police search for bank robbery suspect

By Taylor Weiter
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1y23_0dqSdQcx00

The Fairfield Township Police Department is looking for a man who they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Security footage captured a man walking into Fifth Third Bank Indian Springs on Princeton Road in dark clothing, a mask and a hat at around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the man did not show a weapon but left the bank with "an undisclosed amount of cash."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Township Police Investigations Sections at 513-785-4179 or call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Provided by Fairfield Township Police
Surveillance footage captured images of a man police said robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Princeton Road.

READ MORE
Police: 1 killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting
Store owner joins ATF in offering reward to track down dozens of stolen guns

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield Township, IN
Fairfield Township, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Shooting#Fifth Third Bank#Guns#Crimestoppers#Pleasant Ridge#Store#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy