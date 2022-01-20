College Football News uses AP Poll history, ranks Ohio State as one of the best programs of all-time
By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
6 days ago
If someone were to ask you for a knee-jerk reaction of what program is the best all-time in college football, a few names would come to mind, and Ohio State would be one of them without a doubt. However, the question can be rather subjective and opinion-based. There are several metrics that can be used like conference championships, wins, winning percentage, national titles, and all, but there’s no real, clear way to settle the argument.
But that didn’t stop Pete Fiutak of College Football News from trying, but by using data from the AP Poll to try and do so.
The method to the madness is simple: College Football News took the AP Poll final rankings dating all the way back to 1936 and used a scoring system that awarded 25 points for a No. 1 finish (national title), 24 points for the No. 2 ranking, and on down.
Ohio State has been a fixture in the poll, arguably showing the greatest consistency of any program in college football, so it’s no surprise that the Buckeyes should be up there right?
Well, yes. Here are the top 25 greatest college football programs of all time judged solely on the AP Poll scoring method used by CFN’s Fiutak. After sorting through the madness, tell us what you think by commenting below the article. Is this a good judge? How would you go about determining the best college program of all time?
There was no question of where he wanted to be. When three-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. took two game visits to Ohio State this fall, he was invited into a room with the current Buckeye players to watch a hype video before OSU took the field at Ohio Stadium. One of the players featured in that video was the late Will Smith, Smith Jr.’s father and a former Ohio State captain. It gave the younger Smith chills to see highlights of his father still featured at Ohio Stadium. It now won’t be long until Smith Jr. has the opportunity to create some highlights of his own.
