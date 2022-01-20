College Football News uses AP Poll history, ranks Ohio State as one of the best programs of all-time

If someone were to ask you for a knee-jerk reaction of what program is the best all-time in college football, a few names would come to mind, and Ohio State would be one of them without a doubt. However, the question can be rather subjective and opinion-based. There are several metrics that can be used like conference championships, wins, winning percentage, national titles, and all, but there’s no real, clear way to settle the argument.

But that didn’t stop Pete Fiutak of College Football News from trying, but by using data from the AP Poll to try and do so.

The method to the madness is simple: College Football News took the AP Poll final rankings dating all the way back to 1936 and used a scoring system that awarded 25 points for a No. 1 finish (national title), 24 points for the No. 2 ranking, and on down.

Ohio State has been a fixture in the poll, arguably showing the greatest consistency of any program in college football, so it’s no surprise that the Buckeyes should be up there right?

Well, yes. Here are the top 25 greatest college football programs of all time judged solely on the AP Poll scoring method used by CFN’s Fiutak. After sorting through the madness, tell us what you think by commenting below the article. Is this a good judge? How would you go about determining the best college program of all time?

25

Iowa Hawkeyes

Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Holiday Bowl against the Southern California Trojans at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

344

24

Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

362

23

Washington Huskies

Oct 26, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Carol James, wife of the late former coach Don James, greets Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) before a game against California Golden Bears at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

376

22

Wisconsin Badgers

Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez watches from the sideline during the second half of the Outback Bowl game against Georgia at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

376

21

Texas A&M Aggies

Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

397

20

Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas coach Frank Broyles is carried from the field by players Teddy Barnes, left, and Richard LaFargue (52) following his team’s 30-6 NCAA college football game victory over Texas A&M, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman, File)

Total Points

444

19

Michigan State Spartans

Dec 27, 2019; Bronx, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio coaches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

472

18

UCLA Bruins

Total Points

481

17

Clemson Tigers

Total Points

484

16

Miami Hurricanes

Total Points

534

15

Florida Gators

September 5, 2008; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

551

14

Florida State Seminoles

FSU head coach Bobby Bowden holds Osceola’s burning spear aloft before planting it into the turf in front of his players before the start of Friday’s Gator Bowl game which saw the Seminoles winning with a final score of 33 to 21. (The Florida Times-Union, Bob Self)

Total Points

570

13

Auburn Tigers

Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

584

12

Georgia Bulldogs

Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

657

11

LSU Tigers

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

678

10

Tennessee Volunteers

Sep 9, 2006; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Philip Fulmer watches his team prepare for the game with the Air Force Falcons at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine

Total Points

686

9

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Coach Joe Paterno stands with his players before taking the field for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Total Points

702

8

Texas Longhorns

Texas quarterback and game MVP Vince Young holds the championship trophy with coach Mack Brown, right, after Texas beat Southern California 41-38 in the Rose Bowl, the national championship college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Total Points

797

7

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Aug 1994; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne talks to quarterback Tommie Fraizer during the 1994 season at Giants Stadium. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

798

6

USC Trojans

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

837

5

Michigan Wolverines

Total Points

1,016

4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov. 14, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) lines up for a snap against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,028

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,119

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before playing then Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,129

1

Oklahoma Sooners

24 SEP 1988: Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer leads his team onto the field before a 23-7 loss to the USC Trojans. Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

Total Points

1,136

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.