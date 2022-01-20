ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

College Football News uses AP Poll history, ranks Ohio State as one of the best programs of all-time

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sI8zs_0dqScUPK00

If someone were to ask you for a knee-jerk reaction of what program is the best all-time in college football, a few names would come to mind, and Ohio State would be one of them without a doubt. However, the question can be rather subjective and opinion-based. There are several metrics that can be used like conference championships, wins, winning percentage, national titles, and all, but there’s no real, clear way to settle the argument.

But that didn’t stop Pete Fiutak of College Football News from trying, but by using data from the AP Poll to try and do so.

The method to the madness is simple: College Football News took the AP Poll final rankings dating all the way back to 1936 and used a scoring system that awarded 25 points for a No. 1 finish (national title), 24 points for the No. 2 ranking, and on down.

Ohio State has been a fixture in the poll, arguably showing the greatest consistency of any program in college football, so it’s no surprise that the Buckeyes should be up there right?

Well, yes. Here are the top 25 greatest college football programs of all time judged solely on the AP Poll scoring method used by CFN’s Fiutak. After sorting through the madness, tell us what you think by commenting below the article. Is this a good judge? How would you go about determining the best college program of all time?

25

Iowa Hawkeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W78r3_0dqScUPK00
Dec 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz reacts after the Holiday Bowl against the Southern California Trojans at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

344

24

Ole Miss Rebels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3OPI_0dqScUPK00
Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

362

23

Washington Huskies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9py3_0dqScUPK00
Oct 26, 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Carol James, wife of the late former coach Don James, greets Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) before a game against California Golden Bears at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

376

22

Wisconsin Badgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys7wm_0dqScUPK00
Jan 1, 2005; Tampa, FL, USA; Wisconsin head coach Barry Alvarez watches from the sideline during the second half of the Outback Bowl game against Georgia at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Bulldogs held on to win 24-21. Credit: Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

376

21

Texas A&M Aggies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXl8K_0dqScUPK00
Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

397

20

Arkansas Razorbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYlSA_0dqScUPK00
Arkansas coach Frank Broyles is carried from the field by players Teddy Barnes, left, and Richard LaFargue (52) following his team’s 30-6 NCAA college football game victory over Texas A&M, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Ferd Kaufman, File)

Total Points

444

19

Michigan State Spartans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DiJbu_0dqScUPK00
Dec 27, 2019; Bronx, New York, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio coaches against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the third quarter of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

472

18

UCLA Bruins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuqRM_0dqScUPK00

Total Points

481

17

Clemson Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOFoj_0dqScUPK00

Total Points

484

16

Miami Hurricanes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkZyC_0dqScUPK00

Total Points

534

15

Florida Gators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UisFo_0dqScUPK00
September 5, 2008; Gainesville FL, USA; Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow (15) celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during the first half against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

551

14

Florida State Seminoles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvN1Y_0dqScUPK00
FSU head coach Bobby Bowden holds Osceola’s burning spear aloft before planting it into the turf in front of his players before the start of Friday’s Gator Bowl game which saw the Seminoles winning with a final score of 33 to 21. (The Florida Times-Union, Bob Self)

Total Points

570

13

Auburn Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34DUSx_0dqScUPK00
Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after the victory against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

584

12

Georgia Bulldogs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsOGK_0dqScUPK00
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

657

11

LSU Tigers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvL8b_0dqScUPK00
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

678

10

Tennessee Volunteers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tmNXy_0dqScUPK00
Sep 9, 2006; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Philip Fulmer watches his team prepare for the game with the Air Force Falcons at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Photo by Dale Zanine USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Dale Zanine

Total Points

686

9

Penn State Nittany Lions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyANN_0dqScUPK00
Penn State Coach Joe Paterno stands with his players before taking the field for an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Total Points

702

8

Texas Longhorns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Na31c_0dqScUPK00
Texas quarterback and game MVP Vince Young holds the championship trophy with coach Mack Brown, right, after Texas beat Southern California 41-38 in the Rose Bowl, the national championship college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2006. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Total Points

797

7

Nebraska Cornhuskers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukUa7_0dqScUPK00
Aug 1994; E. Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Tom Osborne talks to quarterback Tommie Fraizer during the 1994 season at Giants Stadium. Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

798

6

USC Trojans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmY9T_0dqScUPK00
Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll reacts after the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

837

5

Michigan Wolverines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQGr6_0dqScUPK00

Total Points

1,016

4

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHF8P_0dqScUPK00
Nov. 14, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) lines up for a snap against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,028

3

Ohio State Buckeyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415gyV_0dqScUPK00
Nov 21, 2015; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) hands the ball off to Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during warmups prior to the Buckeyes’ game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,119

2

Alabama Crimson Tide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvtOu_0dqScUPK00
Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before playing then Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Points

1,129

1

Oklahoma Sooners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dw4WC_0dqScUPK00
24 SEP 1988: Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer leads his team onto the field before a 23-7 loss to the USC Trojans. Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

Total Points

1,136

List

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 16

Joel Pierce
5d ago

they are talking about their sports teams not their academics all they know at Ohio state is can you play ball or not lol 😂😂 that's all they have is sports nothing else of any value

Reply(1)
4
king James
6d ago

I might sound cocky but it's what it is. not throughout the whole college football league but in the last 20 to 30 years Ohio state is the best team in the Big ten besides last year the four years previous of that we won the Big ten championship all four years in a row 2015 we won a national championship against Alabama we are they Ohio State buckeyes go bucks

Reply(2)
2
Related
dawgnation.com

Jermaine Burton transfer shows why Kirby Smart, Nick Saban warned others about transfer portal

Perhaps you understand why Nick Saban and Kirby Smart warned against the dangers of the transfer portal. Sunday saw Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton transfer to Alabama. Burton would’ve been Georgia’s most talented wide receiver in 2022, looking to build off his sophomore season. He had been hobbled by injuries all year, yet still led Georgia in receiving yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Arch Manning gets buckets in front of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart

The No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023 is more than just a quarterback. Arch Manning can also make plays on the basketball court. Manning’s recent games have featured a couple of national championship-winning coaches in the crowd. Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart were spotted in the stands continuing their hot pursuit of the five-star quarterback.
BASKETBALL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn falls in rivalry game as Alabama comes back to win

The Tigers see the hill ahead. They just haven’t quite gotten all the way over the hump just yet. The Auburn women’s basketball team led for much of Sunday’s rivalry showdown with Alabama, but the Tigers seemed to run out of gas late in a 75-68 comeback win for the Crimson Tide.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Alabama wide receiver takes victory lap over transfer portal win

Former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton announced he would be transferring to Alabama on Sunday afternoon. After being on the winning side of the national championship during the 2021 season, Burton will now try to go back-to-back with the opposite team. His commitment was foreshadowed by current Alabama wide receiver...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Son of a legend becomes a Buckeye

The Ohio State football team got some good news on a Sunday filled with football. The Buckeyes had offered Will Smith Jr., son of former Buckeye All-American Will Smith, a few weeks ago. Now, Smith Jr. has decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a Buckeye too.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#Ap Poll#American Football#College Football News#Ap#The Ap Poll#Buckeyes#Cfn#Fiutak#Wisconsin Badgers Total#Texas A M Aggies#Ucla Bruins Total#Clemson Tigers Total#Florida Gators Total
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Joe Burrow makes comment that former NFL player finds controversial

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t concerned about the raucous crowd at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City City Chiefs. That’s because Burrow has played in front of a lot of loud college football crowds — crowds that Burrow believes are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

What Will Smith Jr.’s Commitment Means for Ohio State’s 2023 Recruiting Class

There was no question of where he wanted to be. When three-star defensive tackle Will Smith Jr. took two game visits to Ohio State this fall, he was invited into a room with the current Buckeye players to watch a hype video before OSU took the field at Ohio Stadium. One of the players featured in that video was the late Will Smith, Smith Jr.’s father and a former Ohio State captain. It gave the younger Smith chills to see highlights of his father still featured at Ohio Stadium. It now won’t be long until Smith Jr. has the opportunity to create some highlights of his own.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin Coffman’s Will Smith Jr. commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin Coffman junior defensive tackle Will Smith Jr., the son of the late Buckeye legend Will Smith, committed to Ohio State on Sunday. Smith is a three-star defensive lineman and the 12th-ranked player in Ohio for the class of 2023, per 24/7Sports. Smith picked the Buckeyes over a list of scholarship […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

AJ Hoffler Enjoys Second Visit to Ohio State, Malik Hartford and Damon Wilson Pick Up Ohio State Offers

One of the Buckeyes’ key 2023 defensive line targets enjoyed his visit to Ohio State on Saturday. Four-star defensive end AJ Hoffler made his second trip to Columbus last weekend, with his mother accompanying him on the trip. Hoffler also made a visit with his father for Ohio State’s Nov. 20 game against Michigan State, and the Buckeyes offered the 6-foot-5, 245-pound standout from Atlanta on that trip. Hoffler, who continues to say Ohio State is leading his recruitment at the moment, came away impressed from his second trip to OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
117K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy