"On April 7th, a few weeks after quarantine started, I received a message on Facebook from a young woman named Alexandra Lovett. We had no friends in common. I typically delete these messages and friend requests, but this time, I didn't. Turns out she was notifying me that through her Ancestry DNA test, we had a Parent/Child match!!! She told me, 'I am your daughter and I have been looking for you my whole life!!!'

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 11 DAYS AGO