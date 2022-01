PECOS, Texas — 36-year-old Edgar Parra of Midland has been charged by a federal grand jury in Pecos for possession of illegal drugs and a firearm. Parra has been charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO