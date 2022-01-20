Pandas stay chubby thanks to their gut bacteria, study says

A new study found that a common element found in popular products is responsible for inflammation in the gut. Triclosan is a compound that was banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016. Still, we continue to encounter it often in the products we use in our daily lives, most commonly toothpaste. Why is it so bad? A new study conducted on mice found that triclosan can trigger inflammation in their guts, resulting in GI stress.
About 50 per cent of people infected with COVID-19 during the first wave of infections in 2020 may have long-term and even permanent changes to their sense of smell, according to preliminary research from Sweden. From the early pandemic days, sudden loss of smell, or an impaired or distorted perception...
The human immune system, that marvel of complexity, subtlety, and sophistication, includes a billion-year-old family of proteins used by bacteria to defend themselves against viruses, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and in Israel have discovered. The findings, published online by the journal Science, are the latest in a growing body...
A study led by UC Davis has found significant differences in gut bacteria between Black and white women, even after accounting for their insulin sensitivity status. The study, published today in PLOS ONE, is the first to focus on premenopausal Black and white women and to show such differences. "We...
The life of giant pandas is strange, to say the least — and not just because they like rolling around in poop. What really puzzles scientists is how the massive herbivores maintain their hefty physique despite subsisting on a super-lean bamboo diet. According to a new study, part of their secret seems to lie in the microbes that reside in their guts. The gut microbiome isn’t just linked to complex dietary concerns in humans, but pandas, too.
A new study suggests that molecules released by gut bacteria help pandas in their quest to gain weight from their nutrient-scarce bamboo diet. The lengths to which giant pandas go to maintain their virtually all-bamboo diet make the sacrifices many humans endure during Veganuary look very bearable. To ensure they get enough energy from the low-fat leaves and shoots that make up 99% of their food intake, pandas must eat up to 84 pounds of bamboo a day. The effort involved in eating these tough, reedy plants (see the strangely ASMR video below) means that pandas often spend upwards of 10 hours a day eating.
Bacteria (noun, “Bak-TEAR-ee-uh) Bacteria are a type of microscopic organism, or microbe. Each one consists of a single cell. That cell has a simple structure. A bacterium does not contain a command center, or nucleus. Nor does it contain structures that do specific jobs, called organelles. That makes bacterial cells prokaryotes. (More complex plant and animal cells are eukaryotes.)
Disruption of the bacteria in the gut is linked with susceptibility to long COVID-19 syndrome, according to new findings. While links have been found between the gut's microbiome and COVID-19, as well as other diseases, this is the first published research to show a link specifically to COVID's long-term effects, the investigators, based at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, wrote in Gut.
Mammals in general are not able to digest cellulose, the carbohydrate that is found in the cell walls of plant cells. Even herbivores, such as cows, horses and elephants do not produce the enzyme that breaks down cellulose. Instead, mammals (including humans) need gut microbes to carry out this function and enable them to access the nutrients found inside plant cells.
If your gut is telling you the difference between real sugar and an artificial sweetener, it may be right, according to a Duke study published recently in Nature Neuroscience. Around the time the taste receptors were discovered 20 years ago, scientists tried to eliminate the taste buds in mice, but were surprised the mice not only could tell the difference between natural and artificial sugar, but they even preferred real sugar over the artificial sweeteners, despite having no sense of taste, according to the Duke press release.
ST. LOUIS – The benefits of breastfeeding have long been known and as the years go on, scientists continue to make discoveries about how breastmilk positively impacts babies. Lactation consultant with BJC Mary-Jo Butler explained the new data that shows breastfed babies have higher levels of beneficial gut bacteria. Click here for more information.
In a recent study, a group of microbes were discovered in the rumen from cows that can break down certain plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in water bottles, pack foods, etc. A rumen is a part of the stomach of animals like cattle that aid in digesting complex food items like fibres, including collagen present in the grass peels of fruits and vegetables. The herbivorous diets cows consume are rich in cutin, found as waxy layers visible on many plant-based products. These animals called the ruminants, make the use of microorganisms to achieve this feat. The researchers argued that because these microorganisms can digest complex polyesters found in cutin, they can also break down other synthetic substances containing such components. PET possesses a closely similar structure as that of cutin, and thus these microbes found in ruminants can potentially also degrade plastics.
Durham (North Carolina) [US], January 17 (ANI): A new research study, led by Diego Bohorquez, an associate professor of medicine and neurobiology in the Duke University School of Medicine shed light on the cells in one's intestines that could distinguish between two sweet solutions and communicate the difference to one's brain in milliseconds.
A new study from UK Biobank and Frontiers of Nutrition shows a correlation between drinking wine and lower risks of testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to Wine Searcher. The study looked at data for nearly 500,000 British individuals, specifically instances of positive COVID-19 tests, how much participants drink, and what they drink.
Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
Can dogs eat bread? Can you share a slice with your pooch? The short answer is maybe; it depends what's in that slice. Here's what you should know.
The post Can Dogs Eat Bread? Is Bread Safe For Dogs? appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0