Animals

Pandas stay chubby thanks to their gut bacteria, study says

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePandas are picky eaters, eating mostly bamboo and not a lot of fat. Despite that, the bears...

www.wsls.com

thefreshtoast.com

Study: This Popular Ingredient Is Bad For Your Gut Health

A new study found that a common element found in popular products is responsible for inflammation in the gut. Triclosan is a compound that was banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2016. Still, we continue to encounter it often in the products we use in our daily lives, most commonly toothpaste. Why is it so bad? A new study conducted on mice found that triclosan can trigger inflammation in their guts, resulting in GI stress.
HEALTH
laboratoryequipment.com

Study: Immune System Uses Ancient Family of Cell Death Proteins Also Found in Bacteria

The human immune system, that marvel of complexity, subtlety, and sophistication, includes a billion-year-old family of proteins used by bacteria to defend themselves against viruses, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and in Israel have discovered. The findings, published online by the journal Science, are the latest in a growing body...
CANCER
#Pandas#Gut Bacteria#Chubby#Bears
Inverse

Gut study reveals why pandas get huge despite their terrible diet

The life of giant pandas is strange, to say the least — and not just because they like rolling around in poop. What really puzzles scientists is how the massive herbivores maintain their hefty physique despite subsisting on a super-lean bamboo diet. According to a new study, part of their secret seems to lie in the microbes that reside in their guts. The gut microbiome isn’t just linked to complex dietary concerns in humans, but pandas, too.
WILDLIFE
technologynetworks.com

Pandas’ Gut Bacteria May Help Them Fatten Up While Eating Bamboo

A new study suggests that molecules released by gut bacteria help pandas in their quest to gain weight from their nutrient-scarce bamboo diet. The lengths to which giant pandas go to maintain their virtually all-bamboo diet make the sacrifices many humans endure during Veganuary look very bearable. To ensure they get enough energy from the low-fat leaves and shoots that make up 99% of their food intake, pandas must eat up to 84 pounds of bamboo a day. The effort involved in eating these tough, reedy plants (see the strangely ASMR video below) means that pandas often spend upwards of 10 hours a day eating.
WILDLIFE
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Bacteria

Bacteria (noun, “Bak-TEAR-ee-uh) Bacteria are a type of microscopic organism, or microbe. Each one consists of a single cell. That cell has a simple structure. A bacterium does not contain a command center, or nucleus. Nor does it contain structures that do specific jobs, called organelles. That makes bacterial cells prokaryotes. (More complex plant and animal cells are eukaryotes.)
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gut Bacteria Linked With Long COVID

Disruption of the bacteria in the gut is linked with susceptibility to long COVID-19 syndrome, according to new findings. While links have been found between the gut's microbiome and COVID-19, as well as other diseases, this is the first published research to show a link specifically to COVID's long-term effects, the investigators, based at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, wrote in Gut.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Giant pandas’ gut bacteria turn nutrient-poor food into fat

Mammals in general are not able to digest cellulose, the carbohydrate that is found in the cell walls of plant cells. Even herbivores, such as cows, horses and elephants do not produce the enzyme that breaks down cellulose. Instead, mammals (including humans) need gut microbes to carry out this function and enable them to access the nutrients found inside plant cells.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Trust your gut when it comes to sugar, study says

If your gut is telling you the difference between real sugar and an artificial sweetener, it may be right, according to a Duke study published recently in Nature Neuroscience. Around the time the taste receptors were discovered 20 years ago, scientists tried to eliminate the taste buds in mice, but were surprised the mice not only could tell the difference between natural and artificial sugar, but they even preferred real sugar over the artificial sweeteners, despite having no sense of taste, according to the Duke press release.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Plastic eating bacteria discovered from cow stomachs

In a recent study, a group of microbes were discovered in the rumen from cows that can break down certain plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in water bottles, pack foods, etc. A rumen is a part of the stomach of animals like cattle that aid in digesting complex food items like fibres, including collagen present in the grass peels of fruits and vegetables. The herbivorous diets cows consume are rich in cutin, found as waxy layers visible on many plant-based products. These animals called the ruminants, make the use of microorganisms to achieve this feat. The researchers argued that because these microorganisms can digest complex polyesters found in cutin, they can also break down other synthetic substances containing such components. PET possesses a closely similar structure as that of cutin, and thus these microbes found in ruminants can potentially also degrade plastics.
raleighnews.net

Study finds that gut can sense the difference between real sugar and artificial sweetener

Durham (North Carolina) [US], January 17 (ANI): A new research study, led by Diego Bohorquez, an associate professor of medicine and neurobiology in the Duke University School of Medicine shed light on the cells in one's intestines that could distinguish between two sweet solutions and communicate the difference to one's brain in milliseconds.
Mashed

A New Study Suggests A Potential Link Between Wine And COVID-19

A new study from UK Biobank and Frontiers of Nutrition shows a correlation between drinking wine and lower risks of testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to Wine Searcher. The study looked at data for nearly 500,000 British individuals, specifically instances of positive COVID-19 tests, how much participants drink, and what they drink.
DRINKS
The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
DogTime

Can Dogs Eat Bread? Is Bread Safe For Dogs?

Can dogs eat bread? Can you share a slice with your pooch? The short answer is maybe; it depends what's in that slice. Here's what you should know. The post Can Dogs Eat Bread? Is Bread Safe For Dogs? appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

