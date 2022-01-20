Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay

The Iowa State Patrol is experiencing a shortage in troopers and is looking to hire. Over 20 years ago, there were over 400 state tropers in Iowa and at least one trooper in each of Iowa’s 99 counties. That number has now dropped to 361 troopers statewide, which is far below the number they would prefer. The Iowa State Patrol experienced budget cuts in the early 2000s, due to this, they were unable to fill positions that opened up as troopers retired or left the agency. District 4 Public Resource Officer and State Trooper, Shelby McCreedy, says they have space open in an upcoming academy for individuals interested in becoming a trooper.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO