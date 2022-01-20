Department of Public Safety requests budget increases to improve staffing and pay

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced that his Fiscal Year 2023 budget will include historic investments in public health, including record funding for the state’s local health departments. The budget will also expand support for 50,000 low-income children and 27,000 seniors in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), while providing additional resources for food banks and nonprofits. “Our budget …
