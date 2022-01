Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Denise Gideon to the Clark College Board of Trustees. Gideon has worked in the health care industry and has an extensive record of serving the community, stated a news release. She’s currently the system vice president of operations and program integration at PeaceHealth in Vancouver and serves as an executive sponsor for the Black and Allies Network Group.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO