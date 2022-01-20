Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’

EXCLUSIVE: Jenny Slate has signed with CAA for representation. The actress, author and comedian gained recognition for co-writing, producing, and voicing the short film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, with Dean Fleisher-Camp. A feature-length version of the 2014 short, which went viral, recently premiered at Telluride Film Festival and was acquired by A24. Slate’s breakout performance came in the 2014 film Obvious Child in the role of Donna, for which she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Comedy. She will next be seen opposite Charlie Day in Amazon’s I Want You Back, written and produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. She will also be seen in Dan Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All At Once for A24, opposite Michelle Yeoh. Additional feature credits include Sofia Coppola’s On The Rocks, Marc Webb’s Gifted, and Drew Pearce’s Hotel Artemis. Slate’s comedy special Stage Fright was released on Netflix to critical praise, and she has had several key roles in television series such as Parks and Recreation, House of Lies, Bored to Death and Girls. Additionally, she wrote the critically acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel Little Weirds. Slate continues to be repped by Linden Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO