Gina Rodriguez to Lead Apple TV Plus Adaptation of Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’

By Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Norwalk Hour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” Pedro Almodóvar’s hit dark comedy starring Carmen Maura and Fernando Guillén, will be adapted for an Apple TV Plus series. Gina Rodriguez is attached to star as Pepa Marcos, Maura’s original role in the 1988 film, and Almodóvar is slated to executive produce...

www.thehour.com

Seattle Times

‘Parallel Mothers’ review: Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz deliver another beautiful winner

Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz make beautiful movies together. You watch their latest collaboration, “Parallel Mothers,” with simultaneous joy and regret: the former for the way in which the film creates its rich world, the latter for the fact that by necessity it must eventually end. It has numerous Almodóvar hallmarks — it’s a story of women, a plot that dances a delicate tango with melodrama, a primary-color-splashed visual feast — but feels entirely fresh; it’s as if the Spanish filmmaker is re-creating his own genre anew.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

Pedro Almodóvar Presents a Beguiling Thriller About Motherhood

The title Parallel Mothers could apply to a number of films by prolific Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, who has long been fascinated by the intertwined lives of women. His latest study in female interiority refers as much to the ghosts of parents past and family history as it does living mothers, but it primarily centers around Janis (Penélope Cruz) and Ana (Milena Smit), who bond as roommates in a maternity ward. Both are single mothers in physical pain, but their circumstances are tremendously different. Janis is a confident middle-aged photographer who didn’t expect to bear a child as a result of an affair, but has welcomed the development, while Ana is a young woman in crisis, unloved by her parents and a survivor of assault.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pitch Perfect’ Series at Peacock Adds Flula Borg to Reprise Film Franchise Role

Flula Borg is returning to the world of “Pitch Perfect,” with the German actor and comedian signing on for a role in the Peacock series continuation of the film franchise. Variety exclusively reported that the series had been ordered by Peacock in September 2021. Borg will star alongside previously announced series lead Adam Devine. Borg will reprise the role of Piëter Krämer from “Pitch Perfect 2.” Piëter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited music manager. He signs Bumper Allen (Devine) as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams after one his songs becomes...
MOVIES
