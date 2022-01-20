ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Whataburger Field to shine even brighter with new lights

By Carlos Adamez
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
Some new additions are being added over at Whataburger Field. Six new LED light towers are being put up, replacing the previous light towers which have been up since the stadium was opened back in 2005.

The new lights will make it easier for players to see the ball. Hooks officials also tell us the new lights will be able to change colors and put on a light show.

Installation on the new towers began last week and is expected to take a couple more weeks.

The new LED lights will make their debut when Whataburger Field hosts college baseball between Kansas and Illinois on February 18.

