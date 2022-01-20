President Biden looks ahead to taking the United States through the COVID-19 pandemic

President Joe Biden marked his one year anniversary in office with an address to the nation that looks ahead to taking America through the pandemic.

COVID-19 was the president's main focus during the Wednesday address.

He quickly addressed the vaccination numbers, saying when he got into office that 2 million people were vaccinated. The current number is 210 million.

The president detailed the latest on the Omicron variant, calling it a cause for concern but not cause for panic.

He touted the 95% reopening rate of schools across the country, and said it is vital that schools remain open.

The president stated that the country is not going back into lockdown.

Biden also hit one of the most important topics to Americans - inflation -- which is now at a 40-year high.

He seemingly shifted the responsibility of correcting that to the Federal Reserve.

Biden did share a plan to somewhat tackle the historic inflation by fixing issues with the supply chain - by the progress expected in the infrastructure bill that passed a few months back and through the proposed Build Back Better social spending package.

The president admitted the fatigue and frustration he knows Americans are dealing with but is hopeful things will soon start to look up.