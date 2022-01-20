ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden looks ahead to taking the United States through the COVID-19 pandemic

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hk03p_0dqSao2Y00

President Joe Biden marked his one year anniversary in office with an address to the nation that looks ahead to taking America through the pandemic.

COVID-19 was the president's main focus during the Wednesday address.

He quickly addressed the vaccination numbers, saying when he got into office that 2 million people were vaccinated. The current number is 210 million.

The president detailed the latest on the Omicron variant, calling it a cause for concern but not cause for panic.

He touted the 95% reopening rate of schools across the country, and said it is vital that schools remain open.

The president stated that the country is not going back into lockdown.

Biden also hit one of the most important topics to Americans - inflation -- which is now at a 40-year high.

He seemingly shifted the responsibility of correcting that to the Federal Reserve.

Biden did share a plan to somewhat tackle the historic inflation by fixing issues with the supply chain - by the progress expected in the infrastructure bill that passed a few months back and through the proposed Build Back Better social spending package.

The president admitted the fatigue and frustration he knows Americans are dealing with but is hopeful things will soon start to look up.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Medical examiner: Lauren Smith-Fields died from mixture of alcohol and drugs

On Monday evening, the state medical examiner revealed that Lauren Smith-Fields died from a deadly combination of fentanyl and alcohol. The 23-year-old woman died two weeks before Christmas after a meeting with an older man arranged through a dating app. Smith-Fields' family has been critical of the Bridgeport Police Department's...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Covid#Infrastructure#Omicron#Americans#The Federal Reserve
AFP

Climate change: Biden's next big political gamble?

After a string of setbacks on getting his priorities through the deeply divided US Congress, President Joe Biden may set his sights on climate change in a bid to save the planet -- and his imperiled legacy. Last week, the president announced that efforts were underway to revive the environmental component of his $1.8 trillion social spending plan, after it was all but killed in the Senate. The Build Back Better package was to include $555 billion for renewable energy and clean transport incentives in the country's largest ever climate investment, to meet Biden's goal of cutting 2005 greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. "I've been talking to a number of my colleagues on the Hill. I think it's clear that we would be able to get support for the $500-plus billion for energy and the environmental issues," Biden told reporters last week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Dearborn Press & Guide

Tlaib, Dingell, colleagues call on President Biden to increase COVID-19 testing accessibility

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-13th Distict) along with Representatives Sean Casten (IL-06), Debbie Dingell (D-12th District), and Katie Porter (CA-45), sent a letter to President Joe Biden calling on his Administration to take additional steps to reduce the cost and overall accessibility of diagnostic COVID-19 testing. Although the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
texasmetronews.com

State Senator Royce West on President Biden’s COVID-19 Directives for Schools and Nursing Homes

DALLAS – Today, President Joe Biden announced two efforts aimed at helping Texas school children and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. First, President Biden instructed Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to take the steps needed to protect school children by using all available oversight authority – including legal action – to stop governors or other officials’ efforts to “block and intimidate local schools and educators.”
TEXAS STATE
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy