Bone fragments found in Marshall Fire destruction

As authorities continue to investigate the Marshall fire in Boulder County, there’s a new theory on how the fire may have started. Officials say they are looking into the possibility the fire was started by an underground coal fire in a long dormant mine. The Marshall Coal Mine is just off Highway 93, close to the Marshall Trailhead. Police sealed off the area Saturday as they continued their investigation. Reportedly a fire has smoldered in that mine for decades. It is also close to property owned by a religious group called Twelve Tribes. Authorities investigated their property 2 weeks ago. The fire in late December destroyed more than 1 thousand homes and businesses. 1 person, and possibly 2 were killed in the blaze.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO