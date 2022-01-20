ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bone fragments found in Marshall Fire destruction

Cover picture for the articleBone fragments have been found among the ruins of the Marshall Fire in an area where a missing person was last known to be when the fire...

New theory for Marshall fire

As authorities continue to investigate the Marshall fire in Boulder County, there’s a new theory on how the fire may have started. Officials say they are looking into the possibility the fire was started by an underground coal fire in a long dormant mine. The Marshall Coal Mine is just off Highway 93, close to the Marshall Trailhead. Police sealed off the area Saturday as they continued their investigation. Reportedly a fire has smoldered in that mine for decades. It is also close to property owned by a religious group called Twelve Tribes. Authorities investigated their property 2 weeks ago. The fire in late December destroyed more than 1 thousand homes and businesses. 1 person, and possibly 2 were killed in the blaze.
Bone fragments found in search for missing woman after devastating Colorado wildfire

A woman rushed into her home to rescue her dogs as a devastating wildfire spread in Colorado. Now bone fragments have been found on the property, authorities said. Investigators have been searching for Edna Nadine Turnbull, who has been missing in Superior since the Marshall Fire ripped through the area between Denver and Boulder on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Marshall Fire investigation remains open

The investigation remains open as reports show multiple fires have been reported from the same property where flames were first spotted from the Marshall Fire. Ashley Michels reports.
Marshall Fire cause still not public

A member of the Twelve Tribes had warned firefighters about fires burning at the property before, but the investigation continues into whether the fire started there. Michael Konopasek reports.
Investigators probe whether Marshall Fire was sparked by underground coal mine fire

A fire at an underground abandoned coal mine may have been the cause of one of Colorado’s most destructive wildfires. Investigators are working to determine whether a mine that operated until 1939 and was known as Marshal No. 1 and 2 may have been the source of the Marshall Fire. A fire apparently has been smoldering underground for years at the site just south of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead. A 2018 report showed fire activity at the site as “very low,” but it did spark a 2005 brush fire. The Marshall Fire, sparked on December 30th, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses and is believed to have claimed two lives.
