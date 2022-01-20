ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at Hillsdale Mall parking lot under investigation: San Mateo police

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo responded to a parking lot at the Hillsdale Mall Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting.

Authorities received reports of the shooting around 5:34 p.m.

Police arrived to find the victim in the lot.

The victim is currently in stable condition, police say.

In a post on Twitter, police wrote, “We do know there is no threat to the public at this time and this incident DID NOT occur inside the mall.”

No other details have been released at this time.

Check back for updates as this is developing.

