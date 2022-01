LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Drew Peterson scored 16 points and No. 15 Southern California shook off a slow start to defeat Arizona State 78-56 on Monday night. About 10 minutes after the game ended, the Galen Center was evacuated after USC's Department of Public Safety received a bomb threat. The arena and the area around it was reopened 45 minutes later after the Los Angeles Police Department investigated and confirmed there were no credible threats.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO