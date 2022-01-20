Missing Man: George Henry Brummett Jr.

Detectives need your help in locating 21 year-old George Henry Brummett Jr. He was last seen walking in the area of Janes Scenic Drive in Copeland this morning around 10:30 a.m.

Brummett is 5'5" and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants. His family is concerned for his safety. If you have any information on Brummett's whereabouts, please contact the Collier County Sheriff's Office at 239-252-9300.