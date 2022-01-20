ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Portion of Palm Canyon Drive to close for maintenance on Thursday

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxi8P_0dqSZ3rj00

A stretch of Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs will be closed for 9 1/2 hours on Thursday, Jan. 20 for road work.

The street will be closed between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closure will allow workers to grind, repair and re-stripe the street following the removal of several restaurant parklets, according to Palm Springs Director of Communications Amy Blaisdell.

The post Portion of Palm Canyon Drive to close for maintenance on Thursday appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo Board approves $5.7. mil for Palm Springs homeless center; Neighborhood group plans demonstration against location

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $5.7 million for the Palm Springs Navigation Center, which aims to address the city's homelessness issue. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the center's campus, which will be located in Palm Springs, but was not specified by the office of Supervisor Manuel The post RivCo Board approves $5.7. mil for Palm Springs homeless center; Neighborhood group plans demonstration against location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Swim Center shut down again due to staff shortages related to COVID-19

The Palm Springs Swim Center has temporarily shut down again due to short staffing related to COVID-19 that has left the facility unable to efficiently operate, the city announced on Tuesday. The City will notify the community when the Swim Center is once again able to re-open to the public. “We understand how much our The post Palm Springs Swim Center shut down again due to staff shortages related to COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brooke Beare discusses Indio pipeline project, other events in the city

Construction began on Monday on a pipeline project in Indio affecting traffic on Miles avenue. The 3,700-foot long water pipeline is being constructed on Miles Ave from Monticello Avenue to Sedona Drive with completion expected in March. The goal of the project is to increase water pressure in the area. The project was originally slated The post Brooke Beare discusses Indio pipeline project, other events in the city appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Destination PSP owner Jeffrey Bernstein running for Palm Springs City Council

Jeffrey Bernstein will run for the Palm Springs City Council District 2 seat in the upcoming November election. Bernstein announced his candidacy on Monday. He is a long-time resident of the city and owner/founder of Destination PSP, a retail store in downtown Palm Springs that first launched in 2012. Bernstein's campaign team touted his business The post Destination PSP owner Jeffrey Bernstein running for Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
Palm Springs, CA
Traffic
Palm Springs, CA
Government
Local
California Traffic
KESQ News Channel 3

Where you can donate blood in the Coachella Valley

As the critical blood shortage continues there are several opportunities for you to donate blood in the Coachella Valley. LifeStream Blood Bank has two locations where you can donate: LifeStream La Quinta is open 7 days a week. 46-660 Washington St Suite 4, La Quinta, CA 92253LifeStream Rancho Mirage is open Tuesday-Saturday. 42390 Bob Hope The post Where you can donate blood in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate Palm Springs parking lot shooting

Cathedral City Police were looking for information into a shooting that left one person injured late Monday night in a shopping center parking lot. Officers were called to the Stater Bros Market shopping center at Vista Chino Road and North Sunrise Way at 6:11 p.m. They found a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound injury. Police said the shooting happened between two vehicles in The post Police investigate Palm Springs parking lot shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs International Airport sets seventh straight monthly passenger record

Palm Springs International Airport surpassed its all-time passenger record for the month of December, the seventh straight monthly record broken, officials announced today. The total passenger count for December was 276,527, an 8.6% increase from the previous record set in December 2018, according to officials. The total passenger count for the entirety of 2021 was The post Palm Springs International Airport sets seventh straight monthly passenger record appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 traffic slow in Palm Desert following collision east of Cook Street

A three-car collision was slowing traffic on the freeway in Palm Desert Friday morning east of Cook Street.  Westbound traffic was backed up past Washington Street. The collision was reported at 7:57 a.m. and was blocking the freeway's slow lane a mile east of Cook Street.﻿ No injuries were reported,  according to the California Highway The post I-10 traffic slow in Palm Desert following collision east of Cook Street appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tahquitz Canyon#Road Work#Uban Construction
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol release information on the detainment of a local street vendor

Border Patrol have responded to our request for information following the detainment of a local street vendor last week. The incident was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media. The incident happened on January 20 at the intersection of Varner Road and Edom Hill, on county land right between Desert Hot Springs The post Border Patrol release information on the detainment of a local street vendor appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County reports 3747 new cases, 16 deaths, & 10 more hospitalizations since Friday

Hospitalizations After several consecutive days of falling numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 10 patients to start off the week. This is since the county's last report on Friday. Over the past 24 hours, the county reported 21 fewer COVID hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 1,065 patients. COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half: The post Riverside County reports 3747 new cases, 16 deaths, & 10 more hospitalizations since Friday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters mopping up Rancho Mirage mobile home fire

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire department have put out a mobile home fire in Rancho Mirage this morning. Firefighters were called to Lincoln Downs Street in the Rancho Mirage Mobile Home Park, near Kobe Japanese Steak House around 7:45 this morning.  Firefighters are still mopping up at the scene. Cal Fire confirmed a sofa The post Firefighters mopping up Rancho Mirage mobile home fire appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Alert issued for missing man in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Howard Knowlton was reported missing around 3:30 this morning in the area of east Ramon Road and Da Vall Drive. Police said he was driving a silver 2018 Subaru Forrester with California license plates 8ALW927. Knowlton suffers from medical The post Alert issued for missing man in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KESQ News Channel 3

San Diego teacher killed in rock climbing accident at Joshua Tree National Park

The coroner's office has identified a San Diego man who was found dead at Joshua Tree National Park earlier this week. According to the National Park Service, on Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m., rangers received reports of a deceased man in the area of the Hidden Valley Nature Trail. Rangers found a body at the The post San Diego teacher killed in rock climbing accident at Joshua Tree National Park appeared first on KESQ.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 big rig collision ties up traffic throughout Banning and Beaumont

Interstate 10 traffic was back up to speed Tuesday morning after eastbound lanes were closed following an early morning big rig collision in the San Gorgonio Pass. Eastbound freeway traffic was backed up from the collision for several miles all the way through Banning and Beaumont. Westbound traffic was not impacted. Eastbound freeway traffic was The post I-10 big rig collision ties up traffic throughout Banning and Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy