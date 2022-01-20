A stretch of Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs will be closed for 9 1/2 hours on Thursday, Jan. 20 for road work.

The street will be closed between Tahquitz Canyon Way and Baristo Road from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The closure will allow workers to grind, repair and re-stripe the street following the removal of several restaurant parklets, according to Palm Springs Director of Communications Amy Blaisdell.

The post Portion of Palm Canyon Drive to close for maintenance on Thursday appeared first on KESQ .