Hun over Peddie - Girls basketball recap

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly managed 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block for Johnson in its 64-37 victory against Brearley in Clark. Lucas Zamboni netted 13 points to go with four assists, two steals and one rebound for Johnson (6-6), which saw Thomas Woods record a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with three steals, two dimes and two blocks. Angelo Campiglia went for 10 points and one assist in the win as Joseph Carney logged 10 points, four assists, three boards and one block.

CLARK, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO