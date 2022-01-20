ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Hun over Peddie - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erin Maguire supplied 19 points, 10 steals, three assists and two rebounds for Hun in its 55-39 win against Peddie in Princeton. Sasha Moise notched 13 points,...

