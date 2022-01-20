Bush School alumnus with muscular dystrophy appointed by Governor to state council for disabilities

Life can be both short and challenging for those living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, like College Station local Kyle Cox.

Kyle has reached so many milestones in his young life, achieving two college degrees and starting his own consulting company. Now, he’s working for the state government.

A Texas A&M and Bush School of Government alumnus, Kyle was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday to serve on the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities.

“Two areas I really want to focus on are transportation and getting people with disabilities in the workplace," said Kyle.

For the next six years, Kyle will be a part of a team that consults with legislators on matters related to Texans with disabilities, and which issues grants to dozens of relevant projects across the state.

Kyle’s mother, Kristen Cox, was most recently on the council for two six-year terms.

"One thing I can tell you came directly from that council was a program called Partners in Policymaking," she said. "... Before that program I kind of thought of Kyle as a victim ... that changed not just my life but how I advocate for Kyle."

Kristen believes Kyle will go further with this role than she was ever able to, considering he has a master's level education, and a passion to advocate from the perspective of someone living with a disability.

"I’m really telling people from this community to get out there and be a voice," said Kyle. "Because, with a lot of people advocating, we can really affect policy and make changes.”

Kyle has said for years that implementing changes on a wide scale for Americans like himself, is a dream he continually strives for. And Bush School leadership couldn’t be prouder of their former pupil.

“I think Kyle's work here on the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities gives them someone who is a young, energetic and passionate advocate for everyone with disabilities; not just for himself," said Gen. Mark Welsh, dean for the Bush School of Government & Public Service. "He really cares about people.”

Kyle very recently survived complications with COVID-19 that had landed him in the hospital twice. Now he’s already back in the driver’s seat and preparing for his first training with the council in a few months.