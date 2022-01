Short-handed on defense for yet another game, the Kraken have had to look deep within their defensive depth. On Tuesday, Adam Larsson did what he could. The 29-year-old defenseman not only scored in the second period of a 4-2 loss against the Predators, but played back-to-back shifts of 2:04 and 2:07 on the penalty kill. In a game like Tuesday’s, short Carson Soucy for potentially weeks and Jamie Oleksiak out of his third consecutive contest, that’s the type of effort the Kraken are going to continue to require of their defensemen.

