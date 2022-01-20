Douglas propels Start past Bowsher

Bowsher was on the brink of climbing into first place in the City League girls basketball standings in Wednesday night's showdown at Start.

But the Blue Racers ran out of steam down the stretch, and the host Spartans had a hammer with star sophomore guard Sinai Douglas, who scored 22 of her 31 points in the second half of Start's 49-46 victory.

Douglas notched 12 of those points in the fourth quarter — 10 of those in the final 3:25 — including a clutch game-winning 3-pointer from the right wing with nine seconds remaining.

“It was more that I knew they weren't going to let me get the drive,” Douglas said of opting for a 3-pointer. “They were giving me that, and I shot it with confidence. It ended up going in. I had my stroke down and I was fading away. I knew it was going in.”

That Douglas shot enabled the Spartans (9-3, 5-0) to retain sole possession of first place in the City, and dashed the hopes of the upset-minded Blue Racers (10-5, 4-2), who had lost their earlier CL meeting with Start.

“We finished the game off,” Douglas said. “We were down, and you could tell that the momentum was changing. It was senior night, and we felt we had to win.

“That's when we picked up the energy, scored a few buckets, and really picked up the defense. That's what got us the win.”

Bowsher was led by senior Alysia Lawson's 17 points, junior guard Jada Dames scored 13, and senior Aiyanna String had six points, 10 rebounds, and a strong defensive effort throughout.

“We were getting beat off the dribble-drives really easily, and we just needed a stop,” Start coach Dane Franklin said of his team's late rally. “Once we got that, it helped us get it going and, obviously, Sinai put it away at the end. Big-time players make big-time plays.

“I'm just really happy for her because she struggled the last couple games. She only scored nine our last game and five the game before, so for her to get it going again tonight was awesome for her.”

In a sluggish, physical first half which featured a combined 24 turnovers and 11 of 41 shooting from the field by the two teams, Bowsher took an 18-14 lead to the break.

As a testament to the tough play, Lawson left the game 1:56 before halftime because of a cut above her right eye after an apparent collision with Douglas. Both players wore facial bandages for the rest of the game.

Just as the scoreboard remained close throughout, so did the stat sheet. Each team had 31 rebounds, and Start forced 21 Bowsher turnovers while committing 18. The Spartans shot 38 percent (20-of-32) from the field, compared the the Racers' 32 percent (12-of-37), with both teams hitting 3-of-10 beyond the 3-point line.

The biggest edge for either team came at the free-throw line, where Bowsher hit 19 of 23 compared to 6 of 12 for Start.

Start rallied from a 23-17 deficit to a 31-27 lead on a driving layup by Tai'Laya Garrison (7 points) with 1:29 left in the third.

But Bowsher began what became an 11-2 run on String's layup 10 seconds later. Blue Racers guard Deja Thompson capped that surge with two free throws for a 38-33 edge with 6:37 remaining in the game.

A driving bucket by Dames gave Bowsher a 42-37 advantage with 4:32 left before the Spartans took control down the stretch with a game-closing 12-4 spurt.

“We didn't execute on the little things,” Bowsher coach Darrell Dorn said. “That's something we had been stressing to the girls the last couple weeks — whether we're up or down, you have to take care of the fundamentals.

“Little things become big things, and there were some defensive lapses there. One thing led to another, but hat's off to a good Start team, and we look forward to playing them again.”

Tamyah Worthy (8 points, 11 rebounds) sparked Start's late run with an inside bucket at the 4:06 mark, and Douglas did the rest.

“We knew it was going to be a different game tonight, and I'm just really happy about our kids' resiliency and ability to face tremendous pressure and come out on top,” Franklin said. “Big time love for the seniors defending home court on senior night.”

After a Douglas 3-pointer got Start within 43-42 with 3:25 to play, Lawson answered with a 3-pointer for Bowsher at 2:29 to make it 46-42. Douglas then hit two free throws with 1:25 to go, and added a steal-and-layup four seconds later to set the stage for her game-winner.

“They applied great pressure, and we didn't execute down the stretch,” Dorn said. “We got careless with the ball. We didn't set screens, didn't run our offense, and it just got into freestyle, which we can't do when you're playing and good team and you've worked so hard.

“Douglas is a phenomenal player. We put a lot of attention on her. ... Hat's off to her on playing a great game.”