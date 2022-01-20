ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff looking to help residents become homeowners

By Jay Bir
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rpVbK_0dqSTZHY00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Homeownership can be rewarding and can build wealth, but it’s a goal harder to achieve for those who are struggling to make ends meet.

Now, there’s a new program helping turn that dream into reality.

According to U.S. Census data, the city of Pine Bluff saw homeownership drop from 66 percent to 53 percent.

Much of that drop is the increase in the ALICE population, which is ‘Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed’, which is about 60-percent of Jefferson County residents.

Arkansans hit the jackpot, more chances to win with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

It’s for people who earn more than the federal poverty rate but less than the essential cost of living.

It was started by Go Forward Pine Bluff and looks to boost homeownership and assist those who need it.

Donations from regional businesses will assist with down payment and closing costs for homes and Simmons Bank is offering a program specific to certain areas in Pine Bluff.

Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley hopes homeownership will boost investment in the community.

“We just have to begin to educate our population, get them to where they can want to own a home and a business because sometimes that homeownership might foster a business. There’s just so many benefits, so the sky is the limit for what we have and we just have to continue working it,” Watley said.

The specific area these will be offered for is from 17 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue, north and south, and from Olive Street to Hazel Street, east and west.

To take advantage of this program, homeowners must agree to live in the area for at least 5 years and agree to join the Pine Bluff Homeowners’ Association.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

Arkansas unemployment drops to 3.1%

Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, show Arkansas' seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 3.1% in December 2021 from 3.4% in November 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
Pine Bluff, AR
Real Estate
Pine Bluff, AR
Business
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Census Data#Poverty Rate#Alice#Simmons Bank#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy