ATLANTA — After convincing his mother and elderly grandmother to purchase luxury vehicles to launder profits from a drug smuggling operation, an Atlanta man is now facing several years in prison time. After committing fraud while on bond for those charges, the Atlanta man is also facing dozens of thousands in restitution charges. That's all according to officials following an investigation from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO