Just a few weeks ago, I was sifting through all of the new Disney merch, admiring the Lunar New Year additions, when I started to wonder about what celebrations Disney had in store. Admittedly, this isn’t my usual time of year to be visiting, so I didn’t know off-hand what the typical festival looked like on either coast. Here in Sydney, there is quite a significant event that spreads right across the city with statues, entertainment, food, lanterns, and more; I just assumed that Disney would have something to offer in a similar style.

TRAVEL ・ 13 DAYS AGO