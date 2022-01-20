ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Bay hospitals overwhelmed by patients, declare state of 'internal disaster'

By Jacob Aere
KPBS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor weeks we’ve been hearing warnings about hospitals being stretched to their limits. On Tuesday, the South Bay’s two main medical facilities declared “internal disasters” because of a flood of patients. KPBS Speak City Heights reporter Jacob Aere tells us how things are looking niow and what’s...

