South Bay hospitals overwhelmed by patients, declare state of 'internal disaster'

Though hospitalization rates have not reached the highs of last winter, the ongoing crush of patients is testing the resources of San Diego’s emergency departments. And California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria are promoting reforming conservatorship laws in an effort to address homelessness. In other news from Sacramento, state regulators are holding off on considering a proposal that would upend the state’s solar marketplace. Plus, KPBS Arts reporter Beth Accomando checks in at Comickaze, a comic book store she has been going to for decades, to see how it has overcome multiple challenges these past two years. And this year’s California Children’s Report Card has found that, from the pandemic to systemic racism, the state’s youth are under a lot of pressure and more resources are needed to address that. Finally, Jamie Deering, the CEO of Spring Valley’s Deering Banjo Company, joins KPBS Midday Edition to break down some of 2021's best in banjo music — from bluegrass to blues to world and experimental.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO