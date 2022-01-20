ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony Meet Up With Dwyane Wade to Celebrate

By Brook Smith
 6 days ago
The Lakers had plenty to celebrate on Monday night. After a couple of really bad losses, including a 37-point blowout against the Nuggets, they needed a win. And they got that against one of the better teams in the Western Conference, beating out the Jazz with stellar defense.

After the game, the celebrating continued for a few Lakers stars. LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony went out with former Heat star Dwyane Wade to celebrate his birthday. Wade turned 40 years old on Monday, just 3 years after his retirement from professional basketball.

LeBron and Wade were teammates on the Heat during their Big Three era. Together, they took home 2 NBA Championships and went to the Finals for 4 consecutive years. Quite the duo in terms of the highest level of success in the NBA.

And Melo? Well, he's just been around forever. It's hard to find a guy in the NBA that he's not connected to after so many years in the league. But the 3 stars appear to have spent the night enjoying the finer things in life, smoking cigars and living large.

You love to see it.

