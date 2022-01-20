ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

GOP lawmaker leaves race for Arkansas secretary of state

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SvUV_0dqSQMEO00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Republican legislator and sponsor of Arkansas’ voter ID law is dropping out of the race for secretary of state.

State Rep. Mark Lowery said Wednesday he’s leaving to run for another office. Lowery says he’ll announce what office he’ll seek Friday.

Lowery was one of two Republicans challenging Secretary of State John Thurston in the May GOP primary.

Former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams is also running for the Republican nomination. Josh Price and Anna Beth Gorman are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Price
Person
Mark Lowery
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

UAMS releases COVID-19 projections for Omicron

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State health leaders say we are getting closer to the peak of the Omicron variant. During Governor Asa Hutchinson’s COVID-19 briefing, the state reported a decrease in COVID-19 cases Tuesday for all age ranges. However, as cases could fall, hospitalizations could still rise because they are considered a lagging indicator […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Joe Williams#Gop#Ap#State#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

35% of PCR COVID tests coming back positive, Missouri health officials say

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – More than 1-in-3 PCR COVID-19 tests are coming back positive in Missouri, state health officials said Sunday, as the highly-infectious omicron variant shows no sign of loosening its grip on our collective health. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,024,477 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an […]
MISSOURI STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy