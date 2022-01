WASHINGTON — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is backing JD Vance in Ohio's crowded Republican Senate primary, his campaign announced on Tuesday. "JD Vance is the conservative warrior that the entire America First movement needs fighting for us in the U.S. Senate, and that's why I'm proud to endorse him," said Greene, in a statement released by the Vance campaign.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO