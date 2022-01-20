ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3 people wanted for questioning in St. Roch homicide investigation

By Aaron S. Lee
 6 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for three individuals for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide on Jan. 15 at the intersection of Saint Roch Avenue and Benefit Street .

Persons of Interest wanted for questioning in an NOPD homicide investigation that occurred at the intersection of Saint Roch Avenue and Benefit Street on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 (Photo: NOPD)

The NOPD’s Homicide Unit detectives have developed the three pictured subjects (above) – two females and one male – as persons of interest.

These individuals are not currently wanted on criminal charges.

NOPD: Fatal shooting reported in Gentilly

However, detectives feel they may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation into the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Eric Whitaker at this Gentilly location.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

