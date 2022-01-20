ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys ice hockey: No. 12 Westfield tops Cranford - Union Co. Tournament semis

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 6 days ago
Westfield, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, advanced to the final of the Union County Tournament with a 5-2 win over Cranford at Warinanco Ice...

