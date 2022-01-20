TIMELINE: Here’s what happened during the Seminole High School shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Here is a breakdown of what happened during Wednesday’s shooting at Seminole High School:

11:57 a.m.: A school resource officer said there was a weapon on campus and that shots were fired, and students were seen running.

11:58 a.m.: Another SRO advised they were with a shooting victim located in the Tomahawk on the back of campus. Additional aid was requested. Several officers respond from the Sanford Police Department as well as deputies from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The school is placed on lockdown and perimeters established around the building.

12:00-12:03 p.m.: The description of the suspect was released. He was identified as a Black male wearing a blue hoodie with dreads. Half of his hair was blonde and the other half was black. The suspect was believed to have possibly run toward nearby apartments.

12:09 p.m.: 9mm casings are located at the Tomahawk building.

12:10-12:12 p.m.: The fire department realizes it is secure enough for them to go to the victim. They realize they have a person who had been shot three times. The victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported to the hospital.

12:14 p.m.: A 9mm handgun is found in the bushes around the tennis court.

12:15 p.m.: A unification location for parents and students is set up and communicated through social media.

12:20 p.m.: The suspect, a 16-year-old Black male, is taken into custody.

1:32 p.m.: Ninth grade center begins releasing students.

2:45 p.m.-3 p.m.: Students on the main campus are dismissed after sheltering in place.

