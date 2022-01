You clicked here! Awesome. My wife and I don’t have kids yet but we are learning about the adorable moments, as well as hard and annoying moments from her best friend who has two. A six year-old and a two year-old. For the last couple of years we’ve been learning all about Peppa Pig, Cocomelon etc. and in fact, Cocomelon is the number one YouTube stream in a lot of cities. While those children’s YouTube videos help relieve some of the stress that comes with being a parent whether at home or out in public with their child, they apparently still don’t hold a candle to Baby Shark.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO