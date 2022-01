TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Soobin explained why the TXT members created personal Instagram accounts and why he will not be making one. On January 11, one netizen took to an online community forum to share recent Weverse messages sent by TXT's Soobin. Here, one fan wrote the message, "Oh, so making an Instagram account was your personal freedom." To this, Soobin replied, "We asked the company, and it was decided that only the members who wanted to open an account would do so."

