ONLYOFFICE 7.0 Brings Online Forms and Big Updates for All Editors

Discovered by William Liu and Jamie Hill-Daniel, the new security flaw (CVE-2022-0185) is an integer underflow vulnerability found in Linux kernel’s file system context functionality, which could allow an attacker to crash the system or run programs as an administrator. The security vulnerability affects all supported Ubuntu releases, including...
GNOME 40.7 is here to improve window tracking in the GNOME Shell, tweak minimize and unminimize animations, simplify the scroll fade shader to work on older hardware, improve handling of all-day and zero-length events in the Calendar applet, and improve the Magnifier to avoid offscreen rendering. This release also improves...
It is easy to edit music and audio files on a PC because a variety of third-party apps are available to do so. However, what if you don’t have time or enough storage to install a third-party app on your PC?. If you rarely edit audio files on PC...
The January OTA package for the Google Pixel 6 (“oriole”) and Google Pixel 6 Pro (“raven”) has started rolling out. The software update brings fixes from December and January that should help the Pixel 6 series smartphones fire on all cylinders after numerous bugs and issues seemingly hampered their operativity.
OpenLiteSpeed is a fast open-source web server application that comes with a built-in fast PHP module. This guide will show you how to install and configure OpenLiteSpeed on Rocky Linux 8 and CentOS 8.
All of us might have faced a situation at some point of time or the other while using Linux tar.gz, tar.bz2, tbz commands. So many archive types, so many commands to remember… Well, not anymore, thanks to dtrx tool.
In this tutorial, we are going to show you how to install GitLab on your Ubuntu 20.04 VPS. Gitlab is a platform with a wide range of features that cover the application’s life cycle. It uses Git repository manager for version control so you can easily host your Git repositories. Learn more here.
Config Server Firewall (or CSF) is an advanced firewall and proxy server for Linux. In this article, we will show how you can install and configure a CSF server in Debian Linux. This guide works for Debian versions 10 and 11.
SimpleX is an open-source, decentralized client-server chat network that preserves metadata privacy. It uses disposable nodes to asynchronously pass the messages, providing receiver and sender anonymity. Learn more about SimpleX here.
Comments / 0