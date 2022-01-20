ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

COVID: Experts Say Distinction In Hospitalization Numbers Important As California Case Rates Dip

By Kenny Choi
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OtfU_0dqSJXRg00

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – New numbers from California state health officials Wednesday show COVID-19 cases are going down slightly. Despite there being 98,000 new cases, test positivity has dropped to just under 21%.

Some leading health experts believe the latest headlines about the record number of hospitalizations can be misleading, saying the distinction between patients hospitalized for COVID-19, versus with COVID, is more critical during the omicron surge.

“A lot more patients come in with something that isn’t Omicron, but they test positive.  You come in with a broken leg, and oh my gosh you happen to have Omicron,” said Chief Medical Officer of MarinHealth Medical Center Dr. Karen Shavelson.

In San Francisco, 256 people were hospitalized with COVID last January. It’s up to 240 now.

Health officials say a larger percentage these days, sometimes half of COVID hospitalizations, are patients seeking treatment for something non-COVID related, but then test positive, and count as a COVID hospitalization.

“Things have changed where because it’s so much more prevalent and infectious, and it’s causing less severe illness. That distinction is becoming more important,” said UCSF physician Dr. Anil Makam.

Data shows 165 COVID deaths last January in San Francisco. This month, despite at least a four-fold increase in cases, only five deaths so far in January 2022.

But without a doubt, Bay Area hospitals are feeling the pressure of staffing shortages, as a growing number of workers test positive.

“Just like the rest of society, more and more health care workers are out because of quarantine and isolation, caregiving needs, or because of illness,” said Makam.

On Wednesday, caregivers at Queen of the Valley protested, demanding Napa’s largest hospital improve recruitment with higher pay, saying staffing shortages are putting patients at risk.

“It’s not safe for them because we are short-staffed. We need more staff,” said hospital technician Martha McNallis.

In Marin County this week, only 1 out of 1,000 positive cases ended up in a hospital.  About half of those are being treated for COVID and the other half are admitted with COVID.

“There is a transition point for us in terms of my thinking about this virus. The protection of the vaccine is profound, it is protecting us. And we now are at the risk of some of the policies that have been appropriate in the past, but actually tilt towards greater social harm for us collectively,” said Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis.

One hospital executive said a way to help overwhelmed emergency rooms is not to try and get tested at these facilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
San Francisco, CA
Health
Marin County, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
Marin County, CA
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Health
Marin County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Marin County, CA
Coronavirus
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospitalization#Kpix#Omicron#Ucsf
KTLA

List: California counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
SFGate

A Bay Area health officer on why omicron may be the end

Marin County, where 90% of residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is California's most vaccinated county. During the current omicron surge, the county has, like others in the state, seen record-breaking case numbers. Hospitalizations, however, remain at a manageable level, and infected individuals who do require hospitalization are generally seeing shorter stays and not requiring intubation.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SFGate

Ambulances wait hours with patients at California hospitals

Emergency health workers in California Wednesday blasted hours-long waits to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms in what they said were chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic. During a legislative hearing, first responders said taking more than the anticipated 20 minutes to receive a patient...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy