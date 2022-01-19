ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

COVID-19 Has Taken Toll On Mental Health, Experts Say

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSGJ4_0dqSHVbo00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many people, COVID-19 has not just been a health crisis, but a mental health crisis.

Nexus Recovery Center says with the surge of the omicron variant, it’s making recovery for those suffering from substance abuse even harder.

They’re having to make several adjustments which has not been easy.

“The omicron variant has just blown up at Nexus,” residential substance abuse counselor Lydia Davis said. “Staff are having to take off. Clients are coming up positive.”

Davis is a residential substance abuse counselor for pregnant women and moms.

She said women who test positive or come in close contact with a positive case are having to follow strict quarantine procedures. It’s taking a toll on mental health.

“So their stress is intense, their depression goes up,” she said. “They have to go into isolation so that would mean a woman and her three children going into a small room, being confined and not being able to come out.”

Meals are brought to them and instead of in-person treatment, a good portion of recovery work in done on tablets.

“Can you imagine having three children in a small room trying to do a substance abuse cycle educational group?” Davis said. “It is just incredibly difficult.”

That’s why staff are now urging everyone to do their part by masking up and getting vaccinated.

“Making sure we’re trying to reduce the risk of COVID,” Davis said.

Comments / 0

Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona expert says end of COVID public health emergency could be near

A prominent Arizona health expert said the omicron wave of COVID-19 is nearing its peak, and the end of the state’s public health emergency could soon follow. “But the illness itself and the disease, the virus will be with us forever,” Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday. “It will no longer be a public health emergency.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lydia Davis
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
World Economic Forum

Digital mental health tools offer support in another COVID-19 winter

For many Canadians, COVID-19 has already taken a toll on their mental health, with one in four reporting symptoms of depression, anxiety, or post-traumatic stress in 2021. SaskWell is a texting-based service that connects users with established and evidence-based digital mental health tools and offers weekly wellness tips and resources.
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

COVID-19 Strain: Healthcare Workers Increasingly Seek Mental Health Help

Researchers analyzed anonymous data from an Ontario database involving 34,000 physicians. They found that 27 percent more doctors sought help for burnout and substance misuse in the first year of the pandemic than in 2019. Findings indicate that psychiatrists showed the highest rate of annual visits at 3,442 visits per...
MENTAL HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: Uptick in Docs Seeking Mental Health, Substance Abuse Help

Patients are not the only ones bending under the weight of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic—the first year of the pandemic was associated with a major uptick in mental health and substance abuse visits among physicians, according to findings from a population-based cohort study published in JAMA Network Open. Elevated...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Crisis#Substance Abuse#Dallas#Nexus Recovery Center
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic on Children's Mental Health during Covid-19

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo clinic says children have been impacted at their most critical time of growth during this pandemic. That can be because of a number of factors like changes in their learning environment and their ability to socialize. "Just in 2021 we saw a greater than 30%...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

Depression Might Predispose You to Believe COVID Vaccine Lies

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines abounds, and people with depression are more likely than others to fall for it, a new study finds. "One of the notable things about depression is that it can cause people to see the world differently — sort of the opposite of rose-colored glasses. That is, for some depressed people, the world appears as a particularly dark and dangerous place," said lead author Dr. Roy Perlis. He's associate chief of research in the psychiatry...
MENTAL HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
wpsdlocal6.com

People have 'taken that a bit too far' — Health experts urge individuals to take proper mitigation against COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise, and health leaders say people are too relaxed about the precautions needed to prevent the virus' spread. Nathan Ryder with the Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois and Dr. Jenny Franke with Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah told me it's all about an attitude shift. People need to take COVID-19 more seriously, because cases are increasing and hospital workers are taking the hit.
PADUCAH, KY
TheConversationCanada

Screaming into the void? Us too. Coping tips for stressed-out families in the COVID-19 pandemic

Talk to any parent during these dark winter days and you’re likely to hear a mix of fear, anger, exhaustion and defeat. These are tough months when many politicians have moved to a living-with-the-virus model despite millions of our youngest citizens being ineligible for vaccines. There seem to be endless immediate stressors of unpredictable child care, school closures and isolation requirements. What can you do when there are truly no good choices? Here, we offer coping tips to help push back on parenting-during-the-pandemic despair. As psychologists (and parents), we’ve focused on understanding families’ experiences since the onset of the pandemic....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
98K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy