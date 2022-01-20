ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Vigil held for teen found dead in driveway in East Hartford

By Melissa Warner
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends gathered in East Hartford Wednesday night to hold a vigil for a teenager whose life was taken by gun violence.

17-year-old Nakhai Grant was found dead in a driveway in the area of Westbrook and Tolland Streets earlier this month.

A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with manslaughter. The group Mothers United Against Violence organized the vigil to help the victim’s family honor their loved one and process their grief.

“He was loved, that’s very important. You’ve got to tell him, you’ve got to show him. I’m not blaming myself because I know I loved him with all my heart, with all my soul, with all my might,” said Grant’s grandmother Cynthia Taylor.

A funeral service will be held for grant Friday in Hartford.

