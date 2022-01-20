Men’s golfers compete in tournaments during holiday break

The local Brazilian jiu jitsu gym, Combat Base Sulphur Springs, competed this Sunday in the American Grappling Federation tournament in Dallas. The team who competed was comprised of kids and adults “rolling” with other students from across the state. Brazilian jiu jitsu, or jiu jitsu is a ground fight and submission form of martial arts. Opponents try to control their opponents by obtaining a dominate position and maneuvering towards a submission. Submissions can be a form of making your opponent “tap out,” such as an arm bar or a choke hold. An opponent can win by points earned for dominate positions, sweeps or take downs, or the ultimate win of a successful submission. There are two forms of competition, in the Gi or no gi. A gi is a traditional grappling apparel worn by opponents on the mats, which can be worn over top of shorts and a rash guard. A rash guard is similar to a full covered swimsuit top.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO