Decatur, IL

Indiana carjacking suspect arrested in Decatur

By Bradley Zimmerman
 6 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Indiana State Police announced that a suspect in a carjacking was arrested in Decatur last week.

Indiana State Troopers said that on Jan. 8, a good Samaritan assisting in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 near Merrillville was carjacked. The suspect, later identified as Randy Terell Brown-Watkins, forced the victim to drive while he sat in the passenger seat.

Troopers eventually located and pursued the car into Illinois until it stopped on Interstate 94 in Chicago. The victim got out of the car and explained the situation to the pursuing officers, during which Brown-Watkins got in the driver seat and sped away. Officers lost sight of the car and later found it abandoned two miles away. A .22 caliber pistol was found inside the car.

The Indiana State Police subsequently issued an arrest warrant for Brown-Watkins, charging him with kidnapping, armed robbery and auto theft among other charges.

Brown-Watkins was arrested in Decatur on Jan. 13 on charges separate from the carjacking and kidnapping. He is being held at the Macon County Jail pending extradition to Indiana.

Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Coroner confirms 1 death after crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man after a crash happened on Curran Road Monday night. Allmon said this man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by emergency room staff at around 8:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled and […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently identified the victim of a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 6500 block of Curran Road Monday night. Allmon said the victim was 33-year-old Cory Derosa of Chatham. Derosa was pronounced dead at an area hospital at around 8:05 p.m. in the emergency room. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim of Saturday fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon just released the identity of the victim who died in a fire at her home near Buffalo on Saturday. According to Allmon, the victim was 73-year-old Elaine G. Miller. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was done on Monday. Preliminary autopsy findings […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

State Police shut down I-57 after crash near Mattoon

UPDATE ( 01/24/22 11:03 PM) — The passing lane on I-57 at milepost 190 is now open. The driving lane will remain closed until cleanup is complete. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police have shut down part of I-57 after a crash near Mattoon Monday morning. Troopers said the crash happened around 5 a.m. […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Coroner: human remains found after fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a body was discovered among the debris of a house fire near Buffalo. The fire happened early Saturday morning on Cass Road near Buffalo Hart Road. By the time firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames and due to the extensive […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

