Rhode Island leans on defense to stop La Salle 56-54

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 6 days ago

Ishmael Leggett's layup with 23 seconds remaining and Makhi Mitchell's 10 points helped carry Rhode Island to its eighth straight home win as it beat La Salle 56-54 on Wednesday night.

Clifton Moore missed a contested layup and Christian Ray and Jhamir Brickus missed 3-pointers all in the final 11 seconds of the same possession for the Explorers to end it.

Makhel Mitchell added 10 points and four blocks for the Rams (12-4, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference), who forced a season-high 20 turnovers. Antwan Walker grabbed nine rebounds for Rhode Island

Moore scored 10 points, Jack Clark grabbed nine rebounds and Mamadou Doucoure secured seven boards for the Explorers (6-9, 1-4).

La Salle scored a season-low 19 points after halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

ABC News

