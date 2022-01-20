ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Taylor, Krikke lift Valparaiso over N. Iowa 83-80 in OT

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dqSGBsd00

Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged past Northern Iowa 83-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Ben Krikke's basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.

Trevor Anderson had 16 points for Valparaiso (9-10, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Thomas Kithier added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kobe King had 13 points.

Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.

Valpo evened the season series against the Panthers. Northern Iowa defeated Valparaiso 92-65 on Jan. 5.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Surprising Caleb Williams News

A stunning development has entered the mix in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes, according to a new report. It was previously believed USC was far and away the favorite to land the former Oklahoma quarterback. Then LSU reportedly entered the fray. Now, it’s a Big Ten team’s turn to try and land the five-star transfer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KESQ

Corbett scores 25 to lift CSU over Howard 83-81

BALTIMORE — Tyree Corbett had 25 points plus 22 rebounds as Coppin State narrowly defeated Howard 83-81. Corbett’s three-point play with 10 seconds left drew Coppin State within 81-80 and his steal a few seconds later helped set up Nendah Tarke’s go-ahead three-point play with 5 seconds to go. Kyle Foster led the Bison with 19 points.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Anderson
Person
Trevor Noah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valparaiso#Northern Iowa#Panthers#Valpo#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

QB Jackson Arnold, the No. 42 overall prospect for 2023, commits to the Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables on Monday added his second quarterback commitment since joining Oklahoma as head coach, as ESPN Junior 300 QB Jackson Arnold committed to the Sooners. Arnold is the No. 42 prospect overall, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound player from John H. Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. He's ranked as the second-best dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 cycle behind California signal-caller Jaden Rashada.
DENTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

522K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy